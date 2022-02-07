For the overnight hours, we're looking at gradual clearing with areas of fog possible. Lows by morning will be near 30 in the Upstate, and mid 20s in the mountains.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s Tuesday, warming into the upper 50s Wednesday. The mountains will see high in the upper 40s Tuesday, then low to mid 50s Wednesday. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.
By Thursday, we'll see temperatures near 60 in the Upstate, with low 60s continuing into Friday and Saturday. Cooler 50s will prevail in the mountains under mainly sunny skies. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.
A cooldown returns by Sunday with highs in the 50s, 40s in the mountains.
