Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week. Another few pleasant days are in the forecast before rain returns Thursday. We break down your forecast below.
Beautiful sunshine is on tap for today with highs reaching 81 in the Upstate and 76 in the Mountains with a light breeze. Tonight drops into the 40s and 50s for overnight low temperatures.
Wednesday continues to hold on to gorgeous weather, with a little more cloud cover and highs warming into the 70s to lower 80s.
Shower chances return late this week, starting Thursday afternoon and getting more widespread by Friday. Highs stay in the 70s area-wide.
As a front passes through, rain continues into Saturday with some storms possible. We'll watch for a chance of severe weather, but right now that risk continues to look low. Sunday should shape up beautifully, with highs in the 70s along with sunshine.
