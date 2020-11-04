Sunshine dominates the sky for the next few days, with highs stretching to above-normal levels by a couple degrees. By the weekend, clouds and brief showers become possible, but we're watching the tropics closely for a chance at heavier rain next week.
Clear and cold this morning in the 30s, with a nice warm-up for the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s, just slightly above average for this time of year. Tonight doesn't get quite as cold, staying in the 30s and 40s.
Thursday, and Friday we'll see dry conditions and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 across the region, with a few clouds by late Friday. No rain is expected. Overnights during this time will stretch into the 40s to lower 50s.
We'll see more clouds for the weekend and a 20% chance of showers at times with highs near 70 for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 50s.
Hurricane Eta continues pushing through Central America, and while it will take several days, there's a chance for the storm to reenter the Caribbean and move toward Florida. We'll watch it closely, as the track could potentially bring us some rain next week.
