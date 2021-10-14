Warmer above-average temperatures are expected again today with nice sky conditions. We break down your forecast below.
This morning we are starting off with areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. High temperatures will be even warmer than yesterday, reaching the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s to lower 80s in the Mountains. Expect another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, so it will be great to go to the fair or any other outdoor activities. So with this more-so summertime feel stay cool and hydrated. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with that partly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow, we stay warm and dry! Temperatures will jump into the 80s for everyone! Clouds will build in Friday night ahead of our next disturbance.
A cold front will bring scattered shower chances Saturday. Sunday clears out, but is much cooler. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Saturday, with Sunday's high temperatures maxing in the 60s to lower 70s. Followed by overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
