For tonight, we're looking at one of the colder nights of the season, with temperatures dropping to around 20 in the Upstate, and mid teens in the mountains. Wind chills will drop into the teens and 20s , so bundle up and layer up out there tonight into Sunday morning.
For Sunday we'll see a dramatic warm up, but it'll be a chilly wind. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs much warmer than Saturday, with upper 40s to near 50 in the Upstate, mid 40s in the mountains. Sunday night will be a bit warmer than the previous night, with lows expected to be in the 20s.
We'll see a gradual warm up through the early part of the week, with highs warming through the 50s Monday through Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny through Tuesday, with increasing clouds by Wednesday. Some showers could get going in the mountains Wednesday. At night lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
There will be a better chance for showers THursday and Friday, with frozen precipitation possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday, then 50s Friday.
