A nice warm-up is in store for Friday and the weekend. A few rain chances will be back for early next week.
Tonight will be cold, but not as frigid as the last couple of nights. Expect mostly clear skies with lows down to 29 in the Upstate and 24 for the mountains Friday morning. Throughout the day we will soak up plenty of sunshine and highs will climb back to 55 in the Upstate and 50 for the mountains.
Saturday is looking even better, with highs approaching 60 degrees for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. A few clouds could pass from time to time, but rain should stay out for the first half of the weekend.
Sunday is looking MOSTLY dry, but there is a slight chance for a shower late day. Highs will make it to 57-61 area-wide, so it will feel quite enjoyable to be outside!
Next week will bring more mild temps and occasional clouds. Rain chances look to ramp up for mid-week as a cold front approaches.
