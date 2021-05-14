A stretch of mainly dry weather and sunshine will have temperatures warming up through the weekend. Next week, rounds of rain return starting Tuesday.
This morning starts clear and cool in the 40s, but turns sunny and gorgeous for the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-60s in the mountains and low 70s in the Upstate. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the higher peaks toward the end of the day, but most stay dry. Tonight drops back into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
By Saturday, expect highs to get back to the mid 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains with ample sunshine. Our nights will remain a bit cool in the 40s and 50s, so you may need a light jacket for both Saturday and Sunday morning.
By late Sunday it will be a good bit warmer, with highs approaching 80 for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains with a mix of sun and clouds.
Monday continues dry and warm weather, followed by a round of rain on Tuesday.
