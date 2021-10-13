We're looking at above average temperatures the next few days, then a sharp cold front Saturday will trigger some showers, followed by much cooler air.
For the overnight hours, we're looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.
We remain on the warm side and dry Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s, 50s in the mountains.
A cold front will bring scattered shower chances Saturday. Sunday clears out, but is much cooler. The cooler than average temperatures continue into next week.
Highs will be near 80 Saturday, with Sunday's high temperatures maxing in the 60s to around 70. Followed by overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
In the mountains, highs on Saturday will be near 70, with Sunday's highs only in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s possible.
The nice weather continues into next week!
