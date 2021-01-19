Clear sky takes over for the next few days, but rain and possible mountain ice come later in the week.
This morning, mostly clear conditions for the Upstate and a few clouds for the mountains. Temperatures drop to freezing in the Upstate and mid-20s in the mountains ahead of a 7:35am sunrise.
The day ends up warmer than yesterday with temperatures into the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. For Tuesday night expect dry conditions with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and near 30 in the mountains as the breeze picks up.
Wednesday will be another pleasant day with mid-50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains though the wind stays strong in higher elevations. Overnight, lows will be in the 30s area-wide.
For Thursday and Friday there is a chance of rain showers. Isolated high elevation spots could see freezing rain create some travel issues in the early mornings, but through the day highs warm to the 50s.
Saturday looks to dry out, but Sunday could bring another dose of spotty showers.
(0) comments
