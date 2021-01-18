For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear conditions for the Upstate and more in the way of clouds for the mountains. The winds will calm down as temperatures drop to near 30 in the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.
Tuesday's shaping up to be warmer with temperatures warming into the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. For Tuesday night expect dry conditions with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and near 30 in the mountains.
Wednesday will be another pleasant day with mid 50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains, lows will be in the mid 30s for the Upstate and near 30 in the mountains.
For Thursday and Friday there is a chance of rain showers, as of now not a significant system. High temperatures will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.