Warming temperatures and dry weather will be the rule through most of this week! Showers will be possible into the weekend as a front approaches.
Tonight will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s, with mostly clear skies! We’ll keep the beautiful sunshine around for Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. This is close to normal for this time of year!
Wednesday is looking a bit warmer with highs approaching 80 degrees. Some clouds will move through from time to time.
Toward late this week we’ll be looking at a small rain chance with an approaching cold front. Expect a chance for rain late Friday into Saturday, but right now it doesn’t look like a washout.
