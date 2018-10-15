This week brings a series of up and down temperatures amidst spotty rain chances.
Waking up this morning, temperatures sit in the mid and upper 50s with a few passing clouds. Throughout the day, temperatures climb to above-normal conditions reaching 80 in the Upstate and 75 in western NC.
The next cold front arrives on Tuesday, which will bring scattered rain during the afternoon. Temperatures stay mild, reaching the low to mid-70s. While a lingering shower remains possible on Wednesday, it should be a drier version of Tuesday with highs once again in the 60s and 70s.
Behind the cold front, we get another dip of chillier air on Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine, with a chilly morning in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and high temperatures in the afternoon holding in the 60s for the entire viewing area.
Friday also looks dry, but a touch cloudier before our next rain-maker gets here next Saturday. Once the brief round of weekend rain arrives, Sunday returns to sunshine but holds the likelihood of an even bigger cool-down, with sweaters and jackets likely needed to end the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.