Good morning everyone! Please drive safe today as we tracking rain rolling across the region this morning. The good news is we will dry out this afternoon and we'll be left with sunshine and warm temperatures.
Today will end up to be the warmest of the week with temperatures peaking in the lower 70s in the Upstate and mid-60s for the Mountains. After the rain clears this afternoon expect sun and clouds. It will also be breezy at times with gusts near 20mph.
Another system will bring rain into the area Wednesday. This system has colder air to work with so rain will turn over to snow in the higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulations will likely be minor, but a couple inches could fall on the highest peaks. Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s, dropping to the 20s and 30s at night.
Thursday through Saturday looks great with sunshine along with temperatures in the 50s for highs in the Upstate and 40s in the Mountains.
