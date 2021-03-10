Starting out cool and clear in the 30s, expect another gorgeous day with highs stretching far above average for this time of year. The Upstate gets to 74 degrees, with a high of 70 in the mountains. Expect a light breeze out of the south and southwest for the mountains and Upstate respectively.
Thursday and Friday stay dry with only a few passing clouds, and highs in the 70s area-wide. A few Upstate spots could get close to 80 at the end of the week, while overnights hold in the 40s and 50s.
Saturday and Sunday bring more clouds, and a limited potential for a brief passing shower. Highs vary, staying mild in the 70s Saturday, and then dropping into the 60s for Sunday.
Our rain chances increase next week on Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected.
