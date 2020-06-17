Temperatures begin warming in the days ahead, reaching back to 90 degrees over the weekend. Spotty to scattered rain and storm chances continue through the week, but back off a bit by Saturday/Sunday.
This morning starts with spotty drizzle and temperatures in the 50s. It'll warm back into the 60s and low 70s, with a mostly cloudy sky and spotty rain.
Thursday again brings more clouds than sun with highs in the 70s to near 80, and Friday warms into the mid-80s with a bit more sunshine breaking through. Spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible both days.
Summer begins on Saturday and it is certainly going to feel like it with highs in the 80s to near 90 and isolated late day storms.
Father's Day will be hot again and mostly dry with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. The same will hold true early next week with more widespread late day storms gradually returning.
