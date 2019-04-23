Temperatures will sit well above average today, and will hold on to springtime heat ahead of late week rain and possible storms by Friday.
This morning starts in the 40s and 50s, with a calm wind and fully clear sky. Throughout the day, highs reach well into the mid-80s Upstate, and into the low 80s in the mountains. This will be the warmest day of the year so far, but not quite getting to record temperatures which sit at 91 degrees and 88 degrees in the Upstate and mountains respectively.
The 80-degree temperatures continue through Thursday as clouds gradually build back into the area. Generally dry conditions will hold on throughout that time, though a 20% chance for a shower or storm will pop up in the mountains on Wednesday, and the same chance for the entire area on Thursday.
Our next system will move through Friday, which will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day with little to no severe weather expected. The system will help to briefly drop temperatures back into the 70s area-wide to end the week.
That will leave us mostly dry for the weekend and early next week with highs near 80 and possible isolated showers.
