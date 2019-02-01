(FOX Carolina) - A nice warm-up comes Friday and intensifies over the weekend. A few rain chances will return early next week.
Expect mostly clear skies with morning temperatures down to 28 in the Upstate and 24 for the mountains. Throughout the day, plenty of sunshine help highs climb back to 55 in the Upstate and 50 for the mountains, both of which sit within a degree of normal temperatures for this time of year.
Saturday looks even better, with highs approaching 60 degrees for the Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains. A few clouds could pass by from time to time, but rain should stay out. Sunday is looking generally dry, but there is a slight chance for a shower late day in the higher elevations. Highs will make it to 57-61 area-wide, so it will feel quite enjoyable outside!
Next week will bring more mild temperatures and occasional clouds. Rain chances start on Monday, but ramp up by mid-week as a cold front approaches.
