Our warmth is likely to continue into the bulk of this week before cooler air moves in later on along with a few small rain chances.
Tonight will bring some clearing and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday will be another overall nice day with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
A slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm is also possible, but most will remain dry.
Tuesday will be a bit cloudier, and the rain chance, which as of yesterday looked pretty good, isn't anymore.
A few spotty showers are possible, but nothing major is expected.
Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s with a fair amount of sunshine.
A slight chance for showers returns Friday, but the main difference will be temperatures during the afternoon, which will be in the 50s and 60s!
Expect that cooler air to remain in place next weekend with a slight chance for showers.
