Our spring-like temperatures will stick around for a few more days as showers return to the area Thursday and Friday.
Tonight could contain a stray shower or two, but mostly dry with some cloud cover and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday will bring a bit more cloud cover than sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
A few showers are possible mainly later in the day into Thursday night with the small possibility of some thunder.
Those showers will become a bit more widespread Friday and then exit along a cold front Friday night.
That will leave us mostly dry Saturday with the off chance at a leftover shower or two.
It'll also leave us quite a bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Another batch of showers will arrive on Sunday and become scattered to widespread, but it's still safe to say that it will not be a washout.
A few leftover showers will be possible during the first half of next week as highs go from the 50s Monday to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.