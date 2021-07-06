Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the Gulf of Mexico today, just offshore the western Florida coast. It's expected remain at tropical storm strength, or at the most a minimal hurricane. It's expected to make a landfall somewhere between Tampa and Tallahassee. The storm will then track northeast through Georgia, then midlands/low country of South Carolina. The brunt of the system will miss us to the south and east, but any change in track could change things a bit.
This morning starts clear and comfortable in the 60s with some patchy fog. Through the day, expect a slight bump in humidity with sun and clouds and a small chance at a passing shower in the mountains. Highs reach the low 90s for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. Tonight we'll have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s to around 70 degrees.
We will feel the effects from Elsa Wednesday and Thursday, especially along and south of I-85, with increasing showers and storms. Some heavy rain is expected at times. Highs will be in the mid-80s for the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to near 70.
For Friday into the weekend we'll see typical summer weather with hit and miss showers and storms with temperatures around 90 Upstate, mid-80s in the mountains.
Any change in the track of Elsa could change the forecast, stay tuned.
