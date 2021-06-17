Getting hotter toward late week and this weekend, then rain pushes in for Sunday!
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
Clouds will be increasing this weekend as a system pushes in along the Gulf of Mexico. Right now rain chances look to increase by late Saturday into Sunday. Until then, Saturday should be mostly dry with highs close to 90!
Expect showers Sunday AM, then heavier rain by the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible late day, and we’ll be watching for any severe weather.
Skies should slowly clear Monday, but the day could start with some rain.
We’ll keep you posted on the evolution of the tropical system and the potential impacts to the Carolinas.
