The big story in the Tropics is Hurricane Delta, now packing winds of 145 mph and taking aim on Cancun and the Yucatan peninsula. Beyond that it moves into the Gulf of Mexico as a category 3 and 4 then heads for the Gulf Coast likely hitting Louisiana with destructive winds and torrential rain late Friday into Saturday.
It then moves inland over the deep south and to the west of the Upstate this weekend giving us a soaking rain both Saturday and Sunday. We could get 1 to 2 inches of rain from the system.
Overnight we're looking at mostly clear skies and pleasant conditions with lows in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s lows in the 50s and 60s.
Skies will cloud up Friday in advance of the remnants of Delta, with rain developing early Saturday and lasting into Sunday. We could see a few thunderstorms too. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend with 60s in the mountains and lows in the 60s.
