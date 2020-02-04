Rain and storms will push in late Wednesday into Thursday with the threat for severe weather and flooding through Thursday night. Clearing and cooler temps are expected this weekend.
Temperatures will start very mild on Wednesday with upper 50s for most spots. Through the day we’ll see waves of rain and isolated t-storms, mainly for the mountains. Upstate won’t get much meaningful rain until after midnight on Wednesday night into Thursday.
Thursday will start with heavy rain, and with that could come localized flooding and some strong storms toward midday. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out with the system and the threat could last for quite some time through the day. Right now the greatest severe threat looks to be toward midday Thursday into the evening, however isolated strong storms could occur in the morning.
Heavy, persistent rain is also expected with 3-5” total through the day on Thursday. This could lead to flooding concerns and traffic issues especially late in the day.
Conditions clear out slowly Thursday night, leading to a decent, cooler Friday! Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s, so it will feel a bit more like February.
This weekend we’ll have a quick shot at rain/snow late Saturday, with any snow confined to the higher mountain locations.
