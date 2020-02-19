Cold air slowly pushes in throughout the day, with moisture following. The setup could will likely result in some snow for the mountains and even parts of the Upstate by late in the day Thursday!
The day stays mainly cloudy with a spotty shower or two possible as temperatures stay steady in the 40s and 50s. Most of tonight will be dry with lows reaching the middle 30s to near 40 by Thursday morning ahead of our potential winter weather maker.
The mountains will experience some brief light rain Thursday morning but mostly snow will fall over the rest of the day resulting in accumulations of 2-4 inches in western North Carolina.
As of now for the Upstate, it looks like cold rain will begin Thursday during the morning. As the atmosphere cools down, a switch over to snow or a rain/snow mix is likely by the afternoon for the central, northern, and eastern Upstate area. For most of the I-85 corridor, a dusting of snow is possible up to 2" in some spots. The far northern Upstate could see greater than 2" of snow.
There's still a lot of uncertainty between our various forecast models primarily with the timing of precipitation and the amount of it. These factors adjusting even slightly could alter the forecast and be the difference for the Upstate seeing all rain or some snow.
After Thursday's precipitation, it gets very cold Thursday night into the 20s, which could result in some slick spots on area roads Friday morning.
We'll rebound nicely over the weekend with highs returning to the 50s to near 60 with our next batch of rain returning late Sunday into next Monday.
