Tropical Storm Elsa continues to churn through the Caribbean with 70 mph winds, and is moving nearly 30 mph to the W-NW. It's expected remain at tropical storm strength, or at the most a minimal hurricane. It will track across Cuba and Florida the next couple of days, then curve northeast and track through the low country of South Carolina. The brunt of the system will miss us to the south and east, but any change in track could change things a bit.
For tonight we're looking at mostly clear and mild conditions with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
The 4th of July Sunday and Monday look great. With high pressure in charge we're looking at mostly sunny skies and typical warmth for early July. High will be in the upper 80s Sunday, then low 90s Monday for the Upstate. The mountains will see highs in the mid 80s Sunday, then upper 80s on Monday.
The weather will cooperate for fireworks Sunday evening with mostly clear conditions and light winds. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
For Tuesday, the humidity will bump up with a slight chance of a few showers and storms. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
We could be feeling the effects from Elsa Wednesday and Thursday, with increasing showers and T-Storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains.
Any change in the track of Elsa could change the forecast, stay tuned!
