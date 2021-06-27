A tropical wave is moving through the Atlantic and is aiming for the coast of Georgia. It could become a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, then possibly a tropical storm before making landfall Monday. It would be named "Danny" if upgraded to a tropical storm.
For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Monday will be another typical summer day with temperatures near 90 in the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. There could be a few showers and storms, especially in the mountains. Monday night the tropical system will pass to our southwest with some scattered showers and storms developing. Lows will be near 70 with mid 60s in the mountains.
For Tuesday, the tropical system will be moving through central Georgia, giving us a slightly better chance for showers and storms, with upper 80s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring a slightly lower chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Upstate and with low to mid 80s for the mountains. At night lows will be near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Rain and storm chances increase Friday into the 4th of July holiday weekend as a slow moving cold front will trigger numerous showers and storms. Conditions dry out from northwest to southeast across the region on the 4th. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the Upstate with near 80 in the mountains.
