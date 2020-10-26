Mainly dry weather starts the week, with plenty of clouds. As Zeta makes its way through the Gulf, potential for heavy rain ramps up toward the middle of the week.
This morning, isolated fog and brief showers remain possible with temperatures in the 50s. Through the day, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Tuesday looks fully dry, with some sun breaking through the clouds, and highs a little warmer in the low to mid-70s.
Around midweek, our attention turns to the tropics with Zeta out of the Gulf taking aim at the southeast. A steady to heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday from the tropical remnants. As of now we could see 2-5" of rain and a small window of severe weather on Thursday.
By Friday, isolated showers linger with otherwise a drying trend, leaving Halloween weekend cooler, with sunshine for the holiday, and a few showers back by Sunday.
