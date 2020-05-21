Rain tapers off today, though water draining away could still cause isolated flood concerns and landslide risks. Warmer days lie ahead, but small rain and storm chances return.

More rain is likely this morning, and while most of it will be light, a few pockets of heavy rain could develop. Our Flash Flood threat continues until 8am.

PHOTOS: Upstate flooding, trees down - May 20, 2020

1 of 62

Overall, much drier weather will take over in the days ahead, with some sunshine peeking through. This afternoon drops down to a 20% chance for showers as highs return to the 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow ends the week closer to 80 degrees, but holds on to a 30-40% chance for showers and isolated storms as a disturbance will move through. It will clear out Friday night.

As you plan for Memorial Day weekend be sure to stay posted on the forecast. It looks as though the WIDESPREAD rain will end, but we could still see some lingering late day rain/storm chances, with highs back in the 80s. Saturday looks to be the day with the lowest chance for rain out of the three day weekend.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.