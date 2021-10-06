The rainy pattern continues this week before we start to dry out just in time for the weekend. Grab the umbrellas before you head out the door. We break down your forecast below.
Expect scattered rain and isolated storms today, with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s in the Mountains. This will be the weather story tomorrow also, so just get ready for some decent rain. We'll monitor areas of potential flooding, especially in poor drainage spots. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for some counties to account for this. Another 2-4" of rain will add up through the week on top of what we've already received.
Friday itself becomes a transition day, with some sun getting through the clouds at times, but on and off rain continuing. Highs for the end of the week and over the weekend will be in the 70s across the region, with lower 60s at night for the Upstate, and middle 50s in the mountains. The weekend looks much better with only a 20% chance for showers, otherwise partly cloudy skies.
The dry weather continues into early next week with 70s to near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
