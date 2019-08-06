An Air Quality Alert has been issued for most of Upstate South Carolina until 8 PM this evening.
Our ozone level is forecast to be at code orange (level 3 of 6) today, which means that primarily sensitive groups of people, the elderly and young children could be affected.
People with respiratory illnesses should either avoid being outside for extended periods of time or wear a mask if necessary Tuesday.
To help mitigate against higher ozone levels, conserving energy usage, carpooling and/or biking, and keeping your car maintenance up to date are some of the ways to do so.
