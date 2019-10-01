Looking back on one of our hottest Septembers ever recorded, October is starting on a similar note.
With temperatures forecast to be in the 90s both Wednesday and Thursday, it's possible that Asheville and Greenville could break their all-time high temperature record for the month of October.
Asheville would neat reach higher than 90 degrees, which Thursday's forecast is currently at 91 degrees.
Greenville (GSP) would need to reach higher than 97 degrees, which could be a little more challenging as the current Thursday forecast is set for 96.
As for our drought, some relief MIGHT be possible early next week as models are indicating a strong cold front approaching with a decent amount of moisture.
It likely wouldn't bring a long lasting rain, but any form of organized rain for most of the area will be much appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.