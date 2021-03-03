Recently I asked on Facebook for some severe weather questions! I got some really good ones and I'd like to share a few with my responses:
Where does hail come from? 6 year old koda wants to know! Hail develops because of the strong updrafts in a shower/t-storm. the updraft will hold up frozen droplets in the cloud, allowing it to add layers of ice and eventually fall from the cloud. I have a special segment on this airing next week as well!
Has there ever been any death due to a hail storm? From Edward Simpson - Hail deaths are extremely rare, but can happen. Someone was killed by softball sized hail in Texas, and there have been 4 total deaths since 2000 according to NOAA
Will we see tornado outbreaks like last year? From Jamie Turner
There is no way to know, it's all about the ingredients lining up just right. Currently we are expected to have a warmer than normal spring, which could bring some energy for storms. However, we aren't expected to be wetter than normal.
Why does the lightning we see appear to come from the sky but actually is coming from the ground ? I was talking with my 10 yr old about this a couple weeks ago but I couldn't answer. Thanks From Scott Draughton - It can be really confusing. The channel of negative charge develops from the cloud to the ground, but the positive charges that exist on the ground surge up through that channel (causing the stroke). As the positive charges move up that's what creates the flash we see.
This might be a stupid question but I have always wanted to know, can radar detect the difference in strong winds circulating from a possible tornado and straight line winds?? Can it detect the difference in time to let people know to take cover? From Josh Babb - This is NOT a stupid question at all! Radar CAN see circulating winds through Storm Relative Velocity. We use this took to find areas where the wind is coming toward and away from the radar (a localized spot like this would be called a couplet).
Our bathroom is on an outside wall, not in the middle of a hallway. I've heard some people say to open windows, some says not. Is this a myth? From Karon Blackwell - You don't want to open windows, that was a myth that circulated for quite some time. And as far as where to go, you want to do your best to put as many walls between you and the outside as you can. So if you have an internal room like a closet that might be good. And if you bathroom is windowless you are probably ok as well. But it's best to get as centralized as you can.
