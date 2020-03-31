Even though parts of the mountains experienced some brief sleet and snow today, this March as a whole ended being the 4th warmest in Asheville's history.
Approximately all but 10 days ended posting above average temperatures in Asheville this past month posting an average temperature of 54.3 degrees.
It is also likely that another contributing factor was the near or record high temperature days observed at that site.
The Upstate also had a well-above average March, but despite all the temperature extremes, the cool snaps slightly outweighed the near and record highs.
The number of warmer than average days compared to cooler than average days was also not as lob-sided as the mountains.
Greenville (GSP) ended up with an average temperature of 57.4 degrees this month, which was just about a half-degree shy cracking the top 5 warmest Marches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.