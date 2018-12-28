As of 2 AM Friday, December 28th, the Asheville Regional Airport has set its all time record for wettest year in 2018 receiving 75.65 inches breaking the previous record of 75.22 inches set back in 2013.
Of course, the year isn't over with, and more rain is on the way not only today, but also Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will likely add to this total.
GSP International Airport is currently at 7th its 7th wettest year on record with 66.77 inches which will be added to as well.
