A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of Bermuda COULD become the first tropical (or subtropical) storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
Even though the season doesn't officially start until June 1st, it's not that uncommon for named storms to form during the month of May especially in recent history.
The important take away is that there is ZERO threat to the United States as it stays well off the coast moving north.
It also only has a limited window for development now through Tuesday after which it would weaken Wednesday onward.
If it becomes named, the name it would take would be 'Andrea.'
