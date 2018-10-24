After a lull in Atlantic tropical activity, another cluster of thunderstorms has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean that COULD become either a tropical depression or storm by this weekend.
It's located about 900 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and is nearly stationary now, but will likely move north and then west.
Right now, it does NOT look to impact any landmasses despite its forecast westerly movement.
What will likely happen is it will eventually turn to the north and east when it is hundreds of miles way from the U.S. east coast by early to mid next week after meandering north, west and south.
If it becomes a named storm, the name it would take would be Oscar, but regardless, it will likely stay in open waters.
We'll keep you posted on its whereabouts nonetheless.
