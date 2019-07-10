Potential tropical cyclone #2 is churning in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and is starting to become more organized and poised to be a tropical depression or storm later today.
Tropical Storm Barry will likely be established by late today, leading to further strengthening on Friday to a hurricane by early Saturday. It may make landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the central LA coast.
Warm ocean waters will help to fuel this storm as it moves slowly west then northwest toward the central LA coastline. The worst of the storm is expected to move near New Orleans, bringing 10+ inches of rain and water rise that could cause issues with their levees systems.
As for local Carolina impacts, we probably won't see any. There is a chance that the remnants of the storm could drift our way toward middle of next week, leading to an enhanced rain threat. However most of the models shunt the moisture to our west.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.