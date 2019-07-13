Barry has officially made landfall along the Louisiana coastline, downgrading to a tropical storm.
Prior to its arrival, it had strengthened to a Cat 1 Hurricane, though the impact of landfall brought it back to tropical storm level.
The storm hit near Intracoastal City with winds averaging around 70 mph.
The worst of the storm is expected to move near New Orleans, bringing 10+ inches of rain and storm surge water rise that could cause issues with their levee systems.
This region of the Mississippi River Delta has already flooded this week due to typical thunderstorms, and with the river expected to crest at levels higher than they've seen in 70 years, devastating impacts could be felt as TS Barry moves close.
As for local Carolina impacts, we probably won't see any. There is a chance that the remnants of the storm could drift our way toward middle of next week, leading to an enhanced rain threat. However most of the models shunt the moisture to our west.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.