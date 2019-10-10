The full moon of October is called the Hunter's Moon, because long ago after the harvesting had finished, the hunters would set out to prepare for winter. Also the harvesting would help to clear fields so that animals like deer could be seen more easily.
The moon will be full on Oct. 13 Sunday evening, but it will look full both Saturday and Sunday nights! It may look a bit more orange than normal since it will be rising around sunset!
Be sure to check it out! We may have a few clouds blocking our view Sunday night, but Saturday promises to only be partly cloudy around sunset.
