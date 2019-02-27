Spring may be just around the corner, but it certainly won't feel like it next week (so much for the groundhog's early Spring outlook).
Rain is looking very likely on Sunday along a cold front, and possibly even some high elevation snow mixing with the rain Sunday night into early Monday morning in western North Carolina.
This is certainly not looking like any sort of blockbuster winter storm, but it's the cold that will then take center stage.
Highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s, but by next Wednesday they'll only be in the 30s and 40s with overnight lows reaching the 10s and 20s!
Expect this cold to last throughout most of next week too before rebounding a little by next weekend.
