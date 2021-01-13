It's been a very cold January so far, compared to January of 2020. Last January there were several days with highs in the 60s and 70 degrees on the 12th, while this year it's been a quite bit colder. You can see the difference reflected in the average highs and lows. The overnight lows are also colder this year than last year.
Through the 12th the monthly average was much warmer last year compared to this year. There was more rain through this time period too. There was no snow through the 12th this year and last. There were a few foggy days with one more this year than last year.
Shifting gears, looking at the "La Nina" pattern for our region, it looks like it could be warmer and drier the rest of the winter. A "La Nina" is an area of the Pacific Ocean near the equator that gets colder than normal and disrupts the weather patterns in the US.
In a typical "La Nina" we'll get warmer than normal temperatures in the Upstate with below normal precipitation.
So far it's been a colder than normal January so we'll have to see if our weather pattern turns to a warmer and drier one.
We'll have to wait and see!
-Bob
