A big, but brief meteor shower will be happening along the US east coast Thursday night just before midnight.
The Monocerotid Meteor shower this year is forecast to be very brief, as it typically is, but much more robust producing up to 400 meteors in 15 minutes.
NASA researchers say that conditions this year are similar to those in 1995 when there was also a rich outburst of meteors.
The peak is expected to be around 11:50 PM Thursday, and only last 15 or so minutes.
Since the window of opportunity to view it will be limited, it's a good idea to get outside in a remote poorly lit location 15-20 minutes ahead of time to give your eyes an opportunity to get used to the darkness.
The best direction to look will be to the east-southeast during this time. In terms of the Carolinas' viewing conditions, they will be alright.
A few clouds will likely be in place, but probably not covering the whole sky combined with a 30% lit moon.
Not ideal conditions, but good enough to see the albeit brief, but very active meteor shower Thursday night.
