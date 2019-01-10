Clemson's celebratory parade on Saturday looks good to hold on to generally dry conditions, though it'll be a cold morning for fans celebrating the big title win.
As the street line with fans in the early morning, expect temperatures to sit just above the freezing mark with a cloudy sky. Luckily, the wind should be light.
The parade begins around 9am, and as the players greet the fans on the streets of Clemson it'll be necessary that everyone bundles up in layers. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, with continued cloudy skies.
Around midday as the celebrations wrap up, temperatures slowly climb to only 37 degrees. Clouds will thicken up even more, and a raindrop or two, or possibly even a pellet of sleet may fall. Overall though, dry weather is expected to continue locally through mid-afternoon.
Later in the evening, rain and snow will develop across the Carolinas. To read more about what's expected with the overnight storm, visit this link.
