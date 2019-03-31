A low pressure system will move up the Carolina coast Tuesday morning which will provide spotty cold rain and *POSSIBLY* a little bit of wet snow mixing in.
The chances of this are very low, and any impacts if it ends up happening will also be limited because it wouldn't stick with forecast highs in the 50s on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning temperatures are forecast to be in the lower and middle 30s, but the lower and middle atmosphere will be mostly below freezing.
For that reason, if enough moisture makes it to the western Carolinas, a little bit of it could fall as wet snow mixed with cold rain.
Models are in lots of disagreement over this, so there's a better chance of this not happening then actually happening.
The NAM and European models are the ones that indicate some of our easternmost areas having the best chance of spotty cold rain and possible wet snow.
The GFS and RPM models keep all moisture over the midlands and coast and leaving the western Carolinas mostly dry, but delivering the spotty rain and possible wet snow along the I-77 corridor.
Just to re-iterate, the chance for wet snow Tuesday morning is very low, but if what a couple of our computer models end up verifying, then locations closest to I-77 could see some wet snowflakes mix in with spotty cold rain.
If this ends up happening, overall impacts will still be low because snow won't be able to stick, and even if it did, it would melt very quickly on account of the fact that highs will be in the 50s Tuesday afternoon with sunny skies.
