Computer models have been showing a strong cold front and a deep upper level trough swinging toward next week. Ahead of the system, temps will warm into the low 80s for the Upstate on Monday and Tuesday. By middle week the front will push in, bringing a chance for some quick showers and perhaps a few storms. Then the big temperature drop will begin!
Right now it appears we may have our first mountains frost by late in the week, and even Upstate temps could dip into the upper 30s. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s toward Thursday and Friday (Oct. 1-2).
We also have the Harvest Moon occurring on the first of October, so it will be a beautiful, cold night! We'll have more details on this chilly change to our forecast in upcoming weather updates!
