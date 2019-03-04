Our cooling trend is well on track through the middle of the week before finally warming back up this weekend as rain returns.
Expect lows to drop into the lower 20s in the mountains and lower 30s in the Upstate.
There's also going to be a weak disturbance that brushes by the midlands tonight that will produce a couple of rain showers and possibly even a few snow flurries that wouldn't cause any harm.
The rest of the day Tuesday will be chilly but sunny with highs in the lower 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate.
Tuesday night will be when we'll be at our coldest with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chill values in the single digits and teens.
Accordingly, highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate.
Thursday looks much milder as highs return to the middle and upper 50s.
Friday will be a touch cooler as spotty rain showers return, that could even mix with some high elevation snow either Thursday night or Friday night depending on the timing.
Saturday will be much warmer with highs in the middle and upper 60s with a stray shower or two possible.
Much like this past weekend, another storm system looks to invade the area next Sunday which would cause widespread rain and possibly thunderstorms.
