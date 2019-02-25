It's crazy to think that with Spring around the corner and it being so nice out, the Groundhog's early Spring outlook is right on track.
However, that does not seem to be the case at least in terms of arctic air, and possibly even a little bit of snow.
Our long-range models are in decent agreement that colder air will return to the area late this weekend/early next week.
The thing they don't agree on is precipitation and timing of it.
Both the European and GFS (American) models bring moisture to combine with this cold air, but at entirely different times, which gives this forecast a high level of uncertainty.
The European brings showers through the area Sunday, followed by a switch over to snow and a rain/snow mix Sunday night into Monday morning while the GFS keeps us completely dry.
The GFS pushes moisture through Monday night into Tuesday, which would result in snow, and possibly a rain/snow mix during that stretch while the European keeps us bone dry.
With the wild amount of inconsistency in this forecast, there's no way to tell at this point when/where/if it will snow next week.
Things will gradually come together and once they do, we'll have a better idea about it later this week and this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.