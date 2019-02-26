March could bring a winter storm across the Carolinas and Georgia if the right ingredients align. There is a lot of uncertainty at this point (of course), but here's what we know right now.
Our long-range models are in agreement that colder air will return to the area late this weekend/early next week. Another commonality is moisture; how and IF they align is the big wild card (as usual). Both the European and GFS (American) models bring moisture to combine with this cold air, but at entirely different times, which gives this forecast a high level of uncertainty.
Right now, the European brings in lots of rain Sunday, changing over to snow early Monday for the mountains. Then, a round of light snow moves through Tuesday, but moisture is limited so totals aren't impressive.
The GFS keeps Sunday dry but wants to bring moisture back quickly on Monday and Tuesday. Cold air initially lags Monday but gets into place during the day to allow a decent snow event to unfold in WNC. A secondary wave of low pressure moves in Tuesday, bringing a band of snow to the Upstate Tuesday night.
For now, we are leaning, for the most part, toward the GFS model. This means we are growing slightly more confident in accumulating snow *somewhere* in the viewing area early next week.
With the wild amount of inconsistency in this forecast, there's no way to tell at this point when/where/if it will snow next week. Things will gradually come together and once they do, we'll have a better idea about it later this week and this weekend.
