March could bring some wintry precipitation to the mountains if the right ingredients align. There is a lot of uncertainty at this point (of course), but here's what we know right now.
Our long-range models Tuesday afternoon are a bit more similar to one another than the last couple of days.
Both the GFS and European computer models have widespread rain pushing in from the southwest Sunday evening and then switching over to a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations of western North Carolina while staying all rain in the Upstate.
All this moisture would then exit the area Monday afternoon, which will then be followed by the highly advertised cold snap next Tuesday onward.
While models today were in half-way decent agreement, we now need to look for day-to-day consistency to really help determine this forecast, so make sure to check back in these next few days.
