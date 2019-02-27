March could bring some wintry precipitation to the mountains if the right ingredients align. There is a lot of uncertainty at this point (of course), but here's what we know right now.
Both the GFS and European computer models have widespread rain pushing in from the southwest Sunday evening and then switching over to a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations of western North Carolina while staying all rain in the Upstate.
All this moisture would then exit the area Monday afternoon, which will then be followed by the highly advertised cold snap next Tuesday onward. Most of the moisture looks outside the area, but some light snow or flurries are possible Tuesday, particularly in the mountains.
While things could still change, it looks like the cold air will "win" against the moisture, but stay tuned for any changes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.